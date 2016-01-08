Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

President Obama's Executive Action And The Gun Debate

The debate over gun control continues after President Obama's executive action this week designed to curb gun violence.
Peretz Partensky
/
Flickr Creative Commons
The debate over gun control continues after President Obama's executive action this week designed to curb gun violence.

President Obama issued an executive action this week designed to curb gun violence. The president said this country's routine mass shootings compelled him to act.

Republican members of Congress swiftly responded with promises to defend Americans' constitutional right to bear arms. But it's not yet clear whether the president's action will change the culture of gun ownership in the United States or where it fits into the national conversation about gun laws. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kristin Goss, professor of public policy and political science at Duke University, and Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, about the president's executive action and the political history of the gun debate.

He continues the conversation with M. Chris Herring, executive director of the Institute for Homeland Security and Workforce Development at North Carolina Central University, and E. Gregory Wallace, law professor at Campbell University, about gun regulations, and how the president's action might affect North Carolina.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBarack ObamaGun ControlGun RightsGunsMass ShootingsKristin GossDuke UniversityKen RudinPolitical JunkieM. Chris HerringNC Central UniversityE. Gregory WallaceCampbell University
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio