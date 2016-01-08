President Obama's Executive Action And The Gun Debate

President Obama issued an executive action this week designed to curb gun violence. The president said this country's routine mass shootings compelled him to act.

Republican members of Congress swiftly responded with promises to defend Americans' constitutional right to bear arms. But it's not yet clear whether the president's action will change the culture of gun ownership in the United States or where it fits into the national conversation about gun laws.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kristin Goss, professor of public policy and political science at Duke University, and Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, about the president's executive action and the political history of the gun debate.

He continues the conversation with M. Chris Herring, executive director of the Institute for Homeland Security and Workforce Development at North Carolina Central University, and E. Gregory Wallace, law professor at Campbell University, about gun regulations, and how the president's action might affect North Carolina.