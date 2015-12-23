Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'The State Of Things' Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Andrew Tie

Charlie Shelton
/

As the year draws to a close, “The State of Things” is taking a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers.

Producer Andrew Tie’s favorite segments include conversations about mass incarceration and another about confederate monuments on state grounds.

He also selected a segment with professor Jennifer Ho discussing racial ambiguity in Asian-American culture. He also picked a highlight from a conversation with Sallie Krawcheck, a former Wall Street executive who is now an entrepreneur investing in women.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Andrew Tie about his favorite conversations from 2015.

Links to the complete audio for all the highlighted segments can be found at the links below:

