Asian American Culture

-
Uma Avva remembers attending elementary school in Fayetteville and being asked: Are you black or white? She was neither. Avva’s family moved from India to…
-
Uma Avva remembers attending elementary school in Fayetteville and being asked: Are you black or white? She was neither. Avva’s family moved from India to…
-
The Asian-American population in North Carolina has exploded in the past few decades. A 2016 study shows that from 2000-2010, the Asian-American…
-
The Asian-American population in North Carolina has exploded in the past few decades. A 2016 study shows that from 2000-2010, the Asian-American…
-
A new report shows Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial demographic in North Carolina.It also shows this group of largely independent voters…
-
Note: This is a rebroadcast from last year. Conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker toured the world in the mid 1800s, putting their bodies on exhibit for a…
-
Note: This is a rebroadcast from last year. Conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker toured the world in the mid 1800s, putting their bodies on exhibit for a…
-
As the year draws to a close, “The State of Things” is taking a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers.Producer Andrew…
-
As the year draws to a close, “The State of Things” is taking a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers.Producer Andrew…
-
People often refer to Tiger Woods as a black golfer but never an Asian golfer, despite his mother's Thai heritage. Woods’ identity made professor Jennifer…