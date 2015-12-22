Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

‘The State Of Things’ Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Anita Rao

Image of Host Frank Stasio, Avett Brothers' Cellist Joe Kwon, and SOT Producer Anita Rao
Charlie SHelton
/
WUNC
State of Things Producer Anita Rao talks with Host Frank Stasio about her favorite segments of the year, including a conversation with Avett Brothers' Cellist Joe Kwon (pictured here).

The year is coming to an end, and “The State of Things” staff is taking a moment to reflect on some of the year’s most memorable conversations. Producer Anita Rao’s favorite segments include a conversation commemorating Yusor Abu-Salha, one of the three Muslim students shot and killed in Chapel Hill in February. Rao also chose a piece that explores body image, fat shaming, and the social history of women’s bodies.

She also picked a segment that shares the stories of three Latina women who work as house cleaners in Durham, and one that looks at how domestic violence impacted one couple’s life and relationship. She ends the hour talking about a conversation with Avett Brothers’ Cellist Joe Kwon. Host Frank Stasio talks with Producer Anita Rao about her favorite conversations of the year. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAnita RaoProducer FavoritesBody ImageFat shamingYusor Abu-SalhaMuslim WomenShootingChapel HillLatinaHouse CleanerDurhamDomestic ViolenceAvett BrothersJoe KwonCello
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
