‘The State Of Things’ Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Anita Rao

The year is coming to an end, and “The State of Things” staff is taking a moment to reflect on some of the year’s most memorable conversations. Producer Anita Rao’s favorite segments include a conversation commemorating Yusor Abu-Salha, one of the three Muslim students shot and killed in Chapel Hill in February. Rao also chose a piece that explores body image, fat shaming, and the social history of women’s bodies.

She also picked a segment that shares the stories of three Latina women who work as house cleaners in Durham, and one that looks at how domestic violence impacted one couple’s life and relationship. She ends the hour talking about a conversation with Avett Brothers’ Cellist Joe Kwon. Host Frank Stasio talks with Producer Anita Rao about her favorite conversations of the year.