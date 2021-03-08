-
Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers will make its HBO debut on January 29th at 8 pm. Filmed over two years,…
Music can transport people to a particular time and place in a way that not many other things can. And for that reason, it has become an essential element…
For Jim Avett, music is just as much a part of life as eating and sleeping. The son of a minister and a pianist, Jim grew up singing in the church choir…
The year is coming to an end, and “The State of Things” staff is taking a moment to reflect on some of the year’s most memorable conversations. Producer…
As a kid, Joe Kwon spent all of his time doing two things: practicing the cello and eating delicious food. His family had recently immigrated to North…
The beat of hundreds stomping their feet to the southern sounds of MerleFest returns this weekend. The annual festival starts this Thursday in Wilkesboro…