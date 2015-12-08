Leading NC A&T, A Top HBCU In The Country

Harold Martin is the first former student of North Carolina A&T State University to lead his alma mater.

During Martin's tenure, the school gained the distinction as one of the top universities for land grant scholarships in the country and third in the UNC system in sponsored research funding.

In November, Martin was added to this year's Ebony Power 100 list, a collection of the most powerful African-Americans in the country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Martin about his life and work, and the state of higher education.