Dutch-born printmaker M.C. Escher was a meticulous artist who drew inspiration from landscapes and the natural world. Although he had no formal scientific training, his work features complex mathematical objects and scenarios.

The exhibit “The Worlds of M.C. Escher: Nature, Science, and Imagination” on view at the North Carolina Museum of Art through January is the most comprehensive Escher exhibition ever presented in the U.S.

Host Frank Stasio previews the exhibit with curator David Steel; Karen Daniels, professor of physics at North Carolina State University; and Merrill Shatzman, professor of the practice of visual art at Duke University.