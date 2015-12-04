Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Worlds Of M.C. Escher

1 of 4
'Day and Night,' 1938, woodcut in black and gray, printed from two blocks, 15 3/8 x 26 5/8 in.
2 of 4
'Belvedere,' 1958, lithograph, 18 1/4x 11 5/8 in.
3 of 4
'Hand with Reflecting Sphere (Self-Portrait in Spherical Mirror),' 1935, lithograph, 12 1/2x 8 3/8 in.
4 of 4
Waterfall, 1961, lithograph, 15 x 11 3/4 in.

Dutch-born printmaker M.C. Escher was a meticulous artist who drew inspiration from landscapes and the natural world. Although he had no formal scientific training, his work features complex mathematical objects and scenarios.

The exhibit “The Worlds of M.C. Escher: Nature, Science, and Imagination” on view at the North Carolina Museum of Art through January is the most comprehensive Escher exhibition ever presented in the U.S.

Host Frank Stasio previews the exhibit with curator David Steel; Karen Daniels, professor of physics at North Carolina State University; and Merrill Shatzman, professor of the practice of visual art at Duke University.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNC Museum of ArtArtArtistThe Worlds of M.C. EscherM.C. EscherDavid SteelKaren DanielsNC State UniversityMerrill ShatzmanDuke University
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio