NC Museum of Art

-
It can be as difficult to explain why an artist is driven to paint or sculpt as it is to define what makes great art. But for some of the…
-
It can be as difficult to explain why an artist is driven to paint or sculpt as it is to define what makes great art. But for some of the…
-
More than 35 of Georgia O’Keeffe’s works make up “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Art opening…
-
The Academy Awards are a time to celebrate the year's best in film, from the best in directing to costume design. But as movie stars like Leonardo…
-
The Academy Awards are a time to celebrate the year's best in film, from the best in directing to costume design. But as movie stars like Leonardo…
-
Chefs are fond of saying "we eat with our eyes," but that phrase takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to movies about food. Films like the classic…
-
Chefs are fond of saying "we eat with our eyes," but that phrase takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to movies about food. Films like the classic…
-
People watch movies to laugh, to cry and sometimes to just feel good. Romance, hope and happiness are common themes in children's movies like "Toy Story…
-
People watch movies to laugh, to cry and sometimes to just feel good. Romance, hope and happiness are common themes in children's movies like "Toy Story…
-
Dutch-born printmaker M.C. Escher was a meticulous artist who drew inspiration from landscapes and the natural world. Although he had no formal scientific…