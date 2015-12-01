Rep. Walter Jones: Bill To Restrict Syrian Refugees Does Not Go Far Enough

U.S. Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) broke ranks with his Republican colleagues to vote against a proposal that would restrict the country's intake of Syrian and Iraqi refugees.

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Jones said he would not vote for a measure that provides any funding for the program that allows those refugees to resettle in the United States.

Meanwhile, Jones recently joined Democratic U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland to sponsor a bill that would take big money out of politics.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Congressman Jones.