-
The midterms are next week, and President Trump is not shying away from controversy or attacks on members of his own party. Trump said he was considering…
-
The midterms are next week, and President Trump is not shying away from controversy or attacks on members of his own party. Trump said he was considering…
-
This week President Donald Trump attended a historic summit with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump surprised South Korea and some officials at the…
-
This week President Donald Trump attended a historic summit with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump surprised South Korea and some officials at the…
-
U.S. Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) broke ranks with his Republican colleagues to vote against a proposal that would restrict the country's intake of Syrian and…
-
U.S. Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) broke ranks with his Republican colleagues to vote against a proposal that would restrict the country's intake of Syrian and…
-
North Carolina's delegates to the Republican National Convention are headed home, after their big week in Tampa. Delegate John Steward from Union County…
-
In Tampa, Republicans are eagerly awaiting Mitt Romney's big speech tonight. Attendees at the Republican National Convention were enthused by Vice…
-
Congressman Paul Ryan is back in North Carolina this week. Today he’s scheduled to take part in a defense industry round-table discussion in Fayetteville.…
-
Republican vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan spoke at a campaign rally in Raleigh today. The Wisconsin congressman's appearance marks his second visit…