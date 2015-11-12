Flags, Soldier Statues And Civil War Memory

The Confederate flag has been around for more than a century, yet the controversial symbol has been in the headlines almost every week this year. South Carolina removed the flag from their state grounds this summer after the shooting of churchgoers in Charleston, but the debate over Confederate symbols has continued across the nation.

Historian Thomas Brown has studied landmarks of Confederate memory around the country and examines what they can teach us about Americans’ changing political, social, and economic positions.

He authored the book “Civil War Canon: Sites of Confederate Memory in South Carolina” (UNC Press/2015) and is currently a fellow at the National Humanities Center studying post-Civil War soldier monuments.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Thomas J. Brown, professor of history at the University of South Carolina, about his interest in civil war memory in advance of his lecture at the National Humanities Center tonight at 6 p.m.