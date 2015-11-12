Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Flags, Soldier Statues And Civil War Memory

1 of 2
Thomas Brown studies landmarks of Confederate memory such as the flag, shown here flying at the South Carolina capitol before it was taken down this summer.
eyeliam
2 of 2
Silent Sam on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus is a controversial Confederate symbol.
Don McCullough

The Confederate flag has been around for more than a century, yet the controversial symbol has been in the headlines almost every week this year. South Carolina removed the flag from their state grounds this summer after the shooting of churchgoers in Charleston, but the debate over Confederate symbols has continued across the nation.

Historian Thomas Brown has studied landmarks of Confederate memory around the country and examines what they can teach us about Americans’ changing political, social, and economic positions.

He authored the book “Civil War Canon: Sites of Confederate Memory in South Carolina” (UNC Press/2015) and is currently a fellow at the National Humanities Center studying post-Civil War soldier monuments.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Thomas J. Brown, professor of history at the University of South Carolina, about his interest in civil war memory in advance of his lecture at the National Humanities Center tonight at 6 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsConfederate MonumentsCivil War CanonNational Humanities CenterCivil WarThomas J. BrownUniversity of South CarolinaCharlestonConfederate FlagSilent Sam
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio