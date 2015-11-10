Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Stories From The Arab Spring

Reynolds on a tank in the Panshjir Valley, Afghanistan
Andy Reynolds
Reynolds (left) speaking at the American University in Cairo in Tahrir Square in June 2011.
Andy Reynolds
At the book launch for 'The Arab Spring: Pathways of Repression and Reform' with his two co-authors at the University of Texas
Andy Reynolds
Reynolds in Martyrs Square in Benghazi, Libya in September 2011
Andy Reynolds

UNC political science professor Andy Reynolds is one of the world’s leading experts in governmental and electoral design. During his graduate school years in post-Apartheid South Africa, Reynolds advised writers of the constitution.

He continued to help other countries devise political structures over the last two decades. During the Arab Spring revolutions, Reynolds spent time in Egypt, Libya and Yemen working for the United Nations and the United States National Security Council.

After returning to the U.S., Reynolds co-wrote “The Arab Spring: Pathways of Repression and Reform” (Oxford University Press/2015), which analyzes the uprisings and the factors involved in a successful revolution.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Reynolds about his experiences in the Middle East.

Andy Reynolds, Arab Spring, Middle East, Egypt, Libya, South Africa, Yemen, UNC-Chapel Hill
