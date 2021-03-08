-
When Anne-Maria Makhulu tells her family history, it sounds as if she is paging through a well-worn textbook in her mind, memories written in the margins…
-
South African musician Derek Gripper has been playing classical music since he was 6-years-old. But after years of studying in Cape Town, he felt…
-
South African musician Derek Gripper has been playing classical music since he was 6-years-old. But after years of studying in Cape Town, he felt…
-
In 2006, South Africa became the fifth country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. While social justice activists around the world saw this event…
-
In 2006, South Africa became the fifth country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. While social justice activists around the world saw this event…
-
UNC political science professor Andy Reynolds is one of the world’s leading experts in governmental and electoral design. During his graduate school years…
-
UNC political science professor Andy Reynolds is one of the world’s leading experts in governmental and electoral design. During his graduate school years…
-
Father Michael Lapsley is a South African liberation activist and priest who knows firsthand what it is like to experience trauma. In 1990, a mail bomb…
-
Father Michael Lapsley is a South African liberation activist and priest who knows firsthand what it is like to experience trauma. In 1990, a mail bomb…
-
The double-amputee track star showed no emotion as the verdict was read in a South African courtroom. He faces a maximum of 15 years on the charge, which is roughly equivalent to manslaughter.