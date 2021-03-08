-
UNC political science professor Andy Reynolds is one of the world’s leading experts in governmental and electoral design. During his graduate school years…
-
UNC political science professor Andy Reynolds is one of the world’s leading experts in governmental and electoral design. During his graduate school years…
-
The adhan, or call to prayer, is a 1,400 year-old oral tradition in the process of change in Cairo, Egypt. In 2004, after generations of having…
-
The adhan, or call to prayer, is a 1,400 year-old oral tradition in the process of change in Cairo, Egypt. In 2004, after generations of having…
-
A new carnivore was discovered in Latin America. Bradley Manning was sentenced for leaking government secrets while Edward Snowden was on the run for a…
-
A new carnivore was discovered in Latin America. Bradley Manning was sentenced for leaking government secrets while Edward Snowden was on the run for a…
-
In 2011, the Arab Spring ushered in hope for Democracy in Egypt. Hosni Mubarak fell from power, and the people took to the streets, excited about the…
-
In 2011, the Arab Spring ushered in hope for Democracy in Egypt. Hosni Mubarak fell from power, and the people took to the streets, excited about the…
-
Students involved in Duke University’s summer program in Cairo, Egypt came home early. They left as large protests and a changing political climate shook…
-
Students involved in Duke University’s summer program in Cairo, Egypt came home early. They left as large protests and a changing political climate shook…