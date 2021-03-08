Arab Spring

-
UNC political science professor Andy Reynolds is one of the world’s leading experts in governmental and electoral design. During his graduate school years…
When Mazen Hamad talks with his brother over internet chat, he can see through the open window of his brother’s living room. On the screen, Mazen sees…
Zeynep Tufekci was only 16 years old and living in her native Turkey when she became a computer programmer.After moving to the United States, she…
