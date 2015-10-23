Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

UNC BOG Selects Margaret Spellings For UNC System President

Margaret Spellings, former U.S. Secretary of Education under George W. Bush, has been tabbed as the next UNC system president.
Margaret Spellings, former U.S. Secretary of Education under George W. Bush, has been tabbed as the next UNC system president.

The UNC Board of Governors makes their selection for a new university system president. 

Former U.S. Department of Education secretary Margaret Spellings is the president-elect, chosen to replace outgoing president Tom Ross who was forced to resign earlier this year. Spellings served in the George W. Bush administration.

And on the national stage, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton testified before a House committee on the Benghazi attacks.

In the race for the White House, Vice-President Joe Biden announced he will not seek the office. And Lincoln Chafee drops out of the race while candidate Jim Webb says he will not run on the Democratic ticket.

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest. 

