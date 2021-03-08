-
The 76-year-old former vice president focused on President Trump's response to Charlottesville in his announcement. He enters the presidential race with renewed scrutiny of his decades in public life.
-
The Senate voted on a resolution to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration. Twelve Republican senators sided with Democrats, but North…
-
The Senate voted on a resolution to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration. Twelve Republican senators sided with Democrats, but North…
-
Hillary Clinton is now the official Democratic nominee, making her the first woman in history to become a presidential candidate of a major party.…
-
Hillary Clinton is now the official Democratic nominee, making her the first woman in history to become a presidential candidate of a major party.…
-
Vice President Joe Biden told an audience in Durham that he hopes to serve as a facilitator in the efforts to cure cancer.Biden visited Duke University…
-
The UNC Board of Governors makes their selection for a new university system president. Former U.S. Department of Education secretary Margaret Spellings…
-
The UNC Board of Governors makes their selection for a new university system president. Former U.S. Department of Education secretary Margaret Spellings…
-
Vice President Joe Biden was in North Carolina yesterday, just one day after Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney and his vice-presidential pick…
-
Vice President Joe Biden was in Durham today on the campaign trail. His visit comes just one day after Republican Mitt Romney and his vice presidential…