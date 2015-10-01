Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Steel Wheels Bring Bluegrass With A Twist To IBMA

1 of 3
The Steel Wheels are an Americana roots band from Virginia featuring (L-R) Brian Dickel on bass, Trent Wagler on guitar and banjo, Eric Brubaker on fiddle and Jay Lapp on mandolin.
RubySky Photography
2 of 3
RubySky Photography
3 of 3
RubySky Photography

The Steel Wheels are an Americana roots band from Virginia taking influences from old-time and traditional string band music. Though they might look and sound like a bluegrass band to the average listener, The Steel Wheels do not consider themselves to be a bluegrass group.  Nonetheless they are bringing their music to the International Bluegrass Music Association’s festival in Raleigh for the second time.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Steel Wheels and hears some of their music. The Steel Wheels features Trent Wagler on guitar, Brian Dickel on bass, Eric Brubaker on fiddle and Jay Lapp on mandolin. The band plays at 1 a.m. Friday at The Architect and at 9:45 p.m. Friday at the Raleigh Convention Center as part of the Wide Open Bluegrass Street Fest. They will also play Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Earle Theater in Mount Airy. 

The Steel Wheels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Frank Stasio