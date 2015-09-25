Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Ciompi Quartet Turns 50

1 of 2
Giorgio Ciompi (right) founded the Ciompi Quartet at Duke University in 1965. Pictured with him are (L-R) Claudia Warburg, one of the early quartet members, pianist Murray Perahia and Horst Meyer, a professor at Duke and a great patron of the quartet.
2 of 2
The Ciompi Quartet consists of (L-R) Fred Raimi, Eric Pritchard, Jonathan Bagg and Hsiao-mei Ku.
D.L. Anderson

The Ciompi Quartet was founded at Duke University by renowned Italian violinist Giorgio Ciompi. Since its inception in 1965, the quartet has been an integral part of the classical music scene in the Triangle and has also built a reputation around the world.

The quartet begins its anniversary season with a performance at Baldwin Auditorium next Saturday, October 3. The event features celebrated jazz vocalist Nneena Freelon. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to the Ciompi Quartet and they perform live in studio; the quartet is Eric Pritchard, violin; Hsiao-mei Ku, violin; Jonathan Bagg, viola; and Fred Raimi, cello. He is also joined by Arturo Ciompi, the son of quartet founder Giorgio Ciompi.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCiompi QuartetDuke UniversityGiorgio CiompiBaldwin AuditoriumNnenna FreelonEric PritchardHsiao-mei KuJonathan BaggArturo CiompiOrchestral MusicSOT Live MusicFred Raimi
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio