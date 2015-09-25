The Ciompi Quartet Turns 50

The Ciompi Quartet was founded at Duke University by renowned Italian violinist Giorgio Ciompi. Since its inception in 1965, the quartet has been an integral part of the classical music scene in the Triangle and has also built a reputation around the world.

The quartet begins its anniversary season with a performance at Baldwin Auditorium next Saturday, October 3. The event features celebrated jazz vocalist Nneena Freelon.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the Ciompi Quartet and they perform live in studio; the quartet is Eric Pritchard, violin; Hsiao-mei Ku, violin; Jonathan Bagg, viola; and Fred Raimi, cello. He is also joined by Arturo Ciompi, the son of quartet founder Giorgio Ciompi.