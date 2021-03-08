Orchestral Music

-
Attending a night at the symphony may conjure up images of an elaborate theatre, expensive tickets and an audience dressed in their finest. Chamber…
When “West Side Story” debuted on Broadway in 1957, it was an instant hit. The new take on “Romeo and Juliet” set in 1950s New York City earned seven Tony…
Asheville is quickly becoming a go-to national destination for music, art and culture.And the new organization “Free Range Asheville” is aiming to make…
Joelle Wallach is the kind of composer who knows what her work will sound like long before her composition actually makes it onto the page. She does not…
The Ciompi Quartet was founded at Duke University by renowned Italian violinist Giorgio Ciompi. Since its inception in 1965, the quartet has been an…
