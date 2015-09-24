Barney Frank, Reflections On A Life In Politics

Representative Barney Frank served in Congress for more than three decades.

His momentous career was marked by personal and political achievements; he was the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay, he helped bring about the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, and he co-authored the far-reaching Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

He recently published a memoir called “Frank: A Life in Politics from the Great Society to Same-Sex Marriage” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/2015).

He is in town to give the 2015 Weil Lecture on American Citizenship at UNC-Chapel Hill tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Carroll Hall Auditorium on the UNC campus.

Host Frank Stasio talks to former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank about his storied career in politics and his public lecture, “Indispensability Abroad Versus Effective Democratic Governance at Home.”