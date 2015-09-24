Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Barney Frank, Reflections On A Life In Politics

Former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank
Barney Frank joined host Frank Stasio in studio to discuss his career in politics.
Anita Rao

Representative Barney Frank served in Congress for more than three decades.

His momentous career was marked by personal and political achievements; he was the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay, he helped bring about the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, and he co-authored the far-reaching Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. 

He recently published a memoir called “Frank: A Life in Politics from the Great Society to Same-Sex Marriage” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/2015). 

He is in town to give the 2015 Weil Lecture on American Citizenship at UNC-Chapel Hill tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Carroll Hall Auditorium on the UNC campus. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank about his storied career in politics and his public lecture, “Indispensability Abroad Versus Effective Democratic Governance at Home.”

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
