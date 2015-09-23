How The State Budget Compares To Gov. McCrory's Proposal

A long overdue state budget is now in place. Gov. Pat McCrory signed the bill on Friday, more than six months after he released his own budget proposal.

The approval officially ended a stalemate that extended budget negotiations nearly three months beyond the fiscal year deadline.

The governor says he got about 90 percent of what he wanted, but a few items were left on the table.

Host Frank Stasio talks with state budget director Lee Roberts about which parts of the governor's budget did and did not make it into the final spending plan.