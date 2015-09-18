Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Representative Chuck McGrady Weighs In On Final Budget

The North Carolina legislature gave final approval to a $21.7 billion budget early Friday morning. The vote ended a stalemate that pushed budget negotiations three months past their original deadline. The final deal maintains funding for teacher assistants, cuts the income tax rate to 5.5 percent and expands the sales tax. 

Gov. Pat McCrory says he supports the spending plan. Rep. Chuck McGrady (R-Henderson) served as a lead budget writer and though some are saying the Senate "won" the negotiations, McGrady said the House got its share of priorities in the deal.

Host Frank Stasio talks to McGrady about the state’s final budget.

