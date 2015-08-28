Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Folk Storytellers Preserve Family Heritage

1 of 2
Lloyd Arneach is a Cherokee who travels the country sharing stories from Native American history.
Dawn Arneach
2 of 2
Sheila Kay Adams sings ballads, plays the banjo and tells stories from seven generations of Scots-Irish ancestors.
Sheila Kay Adams

For Lloyd Arneach and Sheila Kay Adams, storytelling runs in the family.

Arneach was raised as a Cherokee on a Native American reservation in western North Carolina, absorbing stories at the dinner table from his two great-uncles. Adams was right up the road in Madison County, learning the ballads and stories from seven generations of Scots-Irish ancestors.

Both use storytelling and folklore as a method for preserving their family culture and ancestry. Arneach travels the country sharing stories of Native American history and lore as well as non-Native American characters. Adams is a professional ballad singer, banjo player and storyteller. Both will be performing at the National Folk Festival in Greensboro.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Arneach and Adams about their individual crafts and the roots of their stories.

Arneach will share stories at the festival Sunday, September 13. Adams will perform solo at the festival on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12. She will also be performing in three different jam sessions with other musicians throughout the weekend.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNational Folk FestivalLloyd ArneachSheila Kay AdamsFolk storytellersWestern North CarolinaNative AmericansStories
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio