Folk Storytellers Preserve Family Heritage

For Lloyd Arneach and Sheila Kay Adams, storytelling runs in the family.

Arneach was raised as a Cherokee on a Native American reservation in western North Carolina, absorbing stories at the dinner table from his two great-uncles. Adams was right up the road in Madison County, learning the ballads and stories from seven generations of Scots-Irish ancestors.

Both use storytelling and folklore as a method for preserving their family culture and ancestry. Arneach travels the country sharing stories of Native American history and lore as well as non-Native American characters. Adams is a professional ballad singer, banjo player and storyteller. Both will be performing at the National Folk Festival in Greensboro.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Arneach and Adams about their individual crafts and the roots of their stories.

Arneach will share stories at the festival Sunday, September 13. Adams will perform solo at the festival on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12. She will also be performing in three different jam sessions with other musicians throughout the weekend.