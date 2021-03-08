-
Greensboro is getting ready for another big folk music festival this weekend, but it's not the National Folk Festival, it's the inaugural North Carolina…
-
The National Folk Festival gets underway in Greensboro on Friday night, marking the three-day festival's second year in the Triad. This year's rendition…
-
Diali Cissokho comes from a long line of musicians and griots in his home country of Senegal. So when he came to the United States, continuing to play…
-
Diali Cissokho comes from a long line of musicians and griots in his home country of Senegal. So when he came to the United States, continuing to play…
-
Guitarist Dale Watson feels out of place in the modern country music world, and he is perfectly OK with that. The Texas musician believes the genre has…
-
Guitarist Dale Watson feels out of place in the modern country music world, and he is perfectly OK with that. The Texas musician believes the genre has…
-
For Lloyd Arneach and Sheila Kay Adams, storytelling runs in the family. Arneach was raised as a Cherokee on a Native American reservation in western…
-
For Lloyd Arneach and Sheila Kay Adams, storytelling runs in the family. Arneach was raised as a Cherokee on a Native American reservation in western…