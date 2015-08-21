BJ Leiderman, The Man Behind NPR's Theme Songs

You might not know BJ Leiderman, but there is a good chance you have heard his music.

He is the man who composed theme songs for some of NPR's biggest shows like Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and American Public Media's Marketplace.

Now he is also working on a full-length songs on his debut album Natural Public Leiderman.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Leiderman about his music and the career that grew out of those jingles.

Leiderman is raising money for the album by selling faces in the music video for "Walking Down The Street." Watch the early trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LYIcNvxkhk