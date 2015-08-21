Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

BJ Leiderman, The Man Behind NPR's Theme Songs

BJ Leiderman composed the theme songs of several popular NPR shows.
Cole and Rian Photography
Paul Howey
Michael Conti

You might not know BJ Leiderman, but there is a good chance you have heard his music.

He is the man who composed theme songs for some of NPR's biggest shows like Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and American Public Media's Marketplace.

  Now he is also working on a full-length songs on his debut album Natural Public Leiderman. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Leiderman about his music and the career that grew out of those jingles.

Leiderman is raising money for the album by selling faces in the music video for "Walking Down The Street." Watch the early trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LYIcNvxkhk

BJ Leiderman NPR Morning Edition Weekend Edition Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Marketplace Music
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
