Walkouts over job cuts continue at Winston-Salem/Fosyth County schools

Student walkouts over teacher cuts continued at more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools on Monday.

Demonstrations at high schools, including Mt. Tabor, Reagan and Reynolds, opposed the hundreds of layoffs in the wake of the district’s budget crisis.

In a release, Interim Superintendent Catty Moore says she understands the anxiety the changes may cause students and families. She says the administration will work to make sure they have the right environment in which to thrive.

The Board of Education voted last week to eliminate more than 300 positions, including vacancies.

The cuts will not reduce last year’s $46 million deficit but will help balance this year’s budget.

Monday’s protests followed a student walkout last week at East Forsyth High School.

