General Assembly Considers Caps On Spending And Income Tax

The state Senate has passed a proposed constitutional amendment to limit income taxes and year-by-year spending increases.

Supporters say it ensures responsible spending. Opponents say it threatens the state’s triple-A bond rating.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have given themselves two more weeks to pass a final budget for the next two years. At issue is whether to maintain or cut funding for teacher assistants.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Reema Khrais about the latest from Raleigh.