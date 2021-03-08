Reema Khrais

-
Do you follow up with friends about money they owe you, or do you let it slide? Would you pay your romantic partner to do the dishes? How about asking…
On February 10th, 2015, Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha were shot and killed execution-style in Chapel Hill, North…
Since the late 1990s, the racial diversity of North Carolina’s 158 charter schools has decreased with more institutions becoming predominantly white or…
School is back in session for the new year but assessment of last year's grades is ongoing. The report card for statewide performance in the 2014-2015…
North Carolina education leaders are proposing dramatic changes to the state's public education system. A group tasked with retooling the Common Core…
The state Senate has passed a proposed constitutional amendment to limit income taxes and year-by-year spending increases.Supporters say it ensures…