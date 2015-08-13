The Woman Behind 'Mozart In The Jungle'

Oboist and Chapel Hill native Blair Tindall has played with some of the biggest names in classical music. She has performed on stage at Carnegie Hall and played in the orchestra pit for Broadway musicals like Les Miserables andMiss Saigon.

But she ended up playing the oboe completely by accident. In 6th grade, students lined up in alphabetical order to choose their instrument. By the time Tindall chose, the only options left were oboe and bassoon. She picked the oboe, and now, more than four decades later, her career as an oboist is the subject of the new Amazon Prime TV series “Mozart In The Jungle.”

The show is a spinoff of her 2005 memoir about her decades in classical music and the drama and politics behind the scenes.

Host Frank Stasio talks to musician and writer Blair Tindall about her path from North Carolina School of the Arts to Hollywood.