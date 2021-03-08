-
Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" is now more than 400 years old. And while many theatergoers are familiar with its plot lines about murder, death and betrayal, each…
-
Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" is now more than 400 years old. And while many theatergoers are familiar with its plot lines about murder, death and betrayal, each…
-
Principals and administrators from the city of Xuzhou visited Durham School of the Arts (DSA) on Thursday.They are the third group of Chinese educators to…
-
Oboist and Chapel Hill native Blair Tindall has played with some of the biggest names in classical music. She has performed on stage at Carnegie Hall and…
-
Oboist and Chapel Hill native Blair Tindall has played with some of the biggest names in classical music. She has performed on stage at Carnegie Hall and…
-
For many, the bright lights of Broadway connote a mystical place filled with ornate costumes and incredible talent. But for one man who has seen all sides…
-
For many, the bright lights of Broadway connote a mystical place filled with ornate costumes and incredible talent. But for one man who has seen all sides…