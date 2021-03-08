-
Red-tipped hair swept to the side, Shana Tucker bites her lower lip before looking back at the camera. “I learned today that someone that I grew up with…
Casey Noel is hesitant to categorize her music into a particular genre. She draws influence from a large swath of artists ranging from the rock band…
Music is in Faith Jones’ blood. Her father plays piano; her mother sings, and the two met in a band in the 1980s. Growing up, Jones and her family…
North Carolina-born jazz musician Max Roach carved out a creative legacy in music that spanned genres. Roach grew up in New York City and during the 1940s…
By age 6, Brenda Nolasco had already laid down her first professional recording — a youthful iteration of Whitney’s Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.”…
Films that draw us into the gritty highs and lows of the music world are having a big cinematic moment. There’s the new head-banging Queen biopic, a film…