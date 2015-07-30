Making Comedy From Tragedy

Up-and-coming standup comic Eric Trundy says that comedy saved his life, and he means that in the most literal sense of the words. His childhood was filled with trauma, from physical and sexual abuse to abandonment, and he repressed those memories for many years.

But after his kids were grown, he often experienced suicidal thoughts and could not avoid the debilitating psychological pain anymore. He quit his full-time job to and headed into the comedy club. He says that once he got on stage he finally felt sane and at peace.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to comedian Eric Trundy about his comedy philosophy and blossoming career. Trundy performs a benefit show this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kings Barcade in Raleigh to raise funds for The Lucy Daniels Center.