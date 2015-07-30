Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Making Comedy From Tragedy

Eric Trundy has used comedy as a therapy for a traumatizing childhood.
Up-and-coming standup comic Eric Trundy says that comedy saved his life, and he means that in the most literal sense of the words. His childhood was filled with trauma, from physical and sexual abuse to abandonment, and he repressed those memories for many years.

But after his kids were grown, he often experienced suicidal thoughts and could not avoid the debilitating psychological pain anymore. He quit his full-time job to  and headed into the comedy club. He says that once he got on stage he finally felt sane and at peace.  

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to comedian Eric Trundy about his comedy philosophy and blossoming career. Trundy performs a benefit show this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kings Barcade in Raleigh to raise funds for The Lucy Daniels Center.

Eric Trundy
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
