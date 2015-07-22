Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Teacher Assistant Jobs In Jeopardy

Fayetteville teacher assistant Grace King works with first graders on sight words.
Reema Khrais
/

Teacher assistant positions in North Carolina have been cut steadily in recent years. And the North Carolina Senate's proposed budget eliminates funding for about 8,500 more TAs in order to hire more teachers.

Teacher assistants and researchers are split on the effectiveness of TAs. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC reporter ReemaKhrais about the state of teacher assistant jobs.

She also gives us the latest on the court’s review of the Leandro Case, a 1994 lawsuit about education equality in the state.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
