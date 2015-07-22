Teacher Assistant Jobs In Jeopardy

Teacher assistant positions in North Carolina have been cut steadily in recent years. And the North Carolina Senate's proposed budget eliminates funding for about 8,500 more TAs in order to hire more teachers.

Teacher assistants and researchers are split on the effectiveness of TAs.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC reporter ReemaKhrais about the state of teacher assistant jobs.

She also gives us the latest on the court’s review of the Leandro Case, a 1994 lawsuit about education equality in the state.