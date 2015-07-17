Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Hoedowns, Reels, and Frolics: The Roots and Branches of Southern Appalachian Dance

Phil Jamison leads a flatfooting workshop in Virginia in 2010.
Phil Jamison
Jamison calls a dance from 2009
R.L. Geyer

Professor, musician and flatfoot dancer Phil Jamison has journeyed into the past to tell the story behind the square dances, step dances, reels, and other forms of dance practiced in southern Appalachia.

His new book Hoedowns, Reels, and Frolics: Roots and Branches of Southern Appalachian Dance (University of Illinois Press/2015) argues that these dances are not only the work of early British settlers alone; they are hybrids that developed over time by adopting and incorporating elements from Europeans, African Americans, and Native Americans.

  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Warren Wilson’s Appalachian Music Program coordinator Phil Jamison about the history of Southern Appalachian Dance. Jamison will read and perform a demonstration at Asheville’s Malaprop’s Bookstore on Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

Watch Jamison calling a Texas Star square dance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHqS1bOOLVc

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
