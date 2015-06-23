Bringing The World Home To You

Lawsuit Challenging North Carolina Voting Law On Hold

A lawsuit that challenges North Carolina's voting law is on hold after state lawmakers passed more changes to photo ID requirements. 

The delay in the case comes just days after the General Assembly approved a bill that eases some of the restrictions on which identifications are acceptable at the polls.

   

Both sides in the lawsuit asked for more time to figure out how the new rules might affect their cases, but they are racing against the countdown to North Carolina's 2016 primary elections coming up in March.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WRAL reporter Mark Binker about the latest changes to North Carolina's voting rules.

