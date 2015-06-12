Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Old Ceremony's latest album 'Sprinter'

1 of 2
The Old Ceremony is a Southern gothic pop band from Chapel Hill.
Soleil Konkel
2 of 2
The Old Ceremony will release its latest album titled 'Sprinter' in July.
Soleil Konkel

The Old Ceremony is a “Southern gothic pop” band that has now been together for more than a decade. The Chapel Hill-based group will release their sixth album, Sprinter, this July.

Unlike previous albums, Sprinter was a collaborative effort with other musical friends and colleagues, including R.E.M.’s Mike Mills.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three band members for a conversation and live performance: Django Haskins on vocals, guitar and vox; Mark Simonsen on keys; and Dan Hall on drums.

Watch one of The Old Ceremony's music videos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frE7W-wh2JQ

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Old CeremonyMark SimonsenDjango HaskinsDan HallMike MillsSprinterSouthern gothic popSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio