The Old Ceremony's latest album 'Sprinter'

The Old Ceremony is a “Southern gothic pop” band that has now been together for more than a decade. The Chapel Hill-based group will release their sixth album, Sprinter, this July.

Unlike previous albums, Sprinter was a collaborative effort with other musical friends and colleagues, including R.E.M.’s Mike Mills.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three band members for a conversation and live performance: Django Haskins on vocals, guitar and vox; Mark Simonsen on keys; and Dan Hall on drums.

Watch one of The Old Ceremony's music videos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frE7W-wh2JQ