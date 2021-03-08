-
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery station, WUNC Music.On…
After almost two decades with The Old Ceremony and other side projects like Au Pair and the traveling Big Star Tribute, Django Haskins has a new solo…
Ghosts, grocery store clerks, jetlag and the "Magic Hour." Those are just a few things you will hear on The Old Ceremony's new album Sprinter.The Old…
The Old Ceremony is a “Southern gothic pop” band that has now been together for more than a decade. The Chapel Hill-based group will release their sixth…
Chapel Hill band, The Old Ceremony, celebrates a milestone this weekend: their 10 year anniversary. The band will mark the occasion with a show at the Haw…
Daniel Wallace is a storyteller extraordinaire. He's the author of five novels including Big Fish, which was made into a movie by Tim Burton. Django…