-
The Be Loud Sophie Foundation is holding its annual event at The Cat's Cradle this weekend. It's the sixth year for the benefit and this time it features…
-
After almost two decades with The Old Ceremony and other side projects like Au Pair and the traveling Big Star Tribute, Django Haskins has a new solo…
-
Chris Stamey has been on a busy streak over the past couple of years. He organized a tour of musicians to play Big Star's third album around the world,…
-
The Old Ceremony is a “Southern gothic pop” band that has now been together for more than a decade. The Chapel Hill-based group will release their sixth…
-
The Old Ceremony is a “Southern gothic pop” band that has now been together for more than a decade. The Chapel Hill-based group will release their sixth…
-
Chapel Hill band, The Old Ceremony, celebrates a milestone this weekend: their 10 year anniversary. The band will mark the occasion with a show at the Haw…
-
Chapel Hill band, The Old Ceremony, celebrates a milestone this weekend: their 10 year anniversary. The band will mark the occasion with a show at the Haw…
-
The Old Ceremony is well-known to music lovers in the Triangle. The band has been playing together for eight years and now their new album “Fairytales and…
-
The Old Ceremony is well-known to music lovers in the Triangle. The band has been playing together for eight years and now their new album “Fairytales and…