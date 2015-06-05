Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Fighting For Local Seafood

1 of 6
Eddie Willis is a fourth-generation fisherman. He is the founder of a community supported fishery called Core Sound Seafood.
John Day
2 of 6
Paul Greenberg is an author and journalist who focuses on fish and aquaculture.
Paul Greenberg
3 of 6
In Paul Greenberg's latest book "American Catch," he details how America imports the majority of its seafood despite access to a lot of oceans.
Paul Greenberg
4 of 6
John Aydlett shows a local seafood exhibit at the State Fair.
Ann Simpson
5 of 6
Barbara Garrity-Blake is a cultural anthropologist who has spent more than two decades documenting coastal folk traditions.
Barbara Garrity-Blake
6 of 6
Steamed blue crab tasting at Outer Banks Seafood Festival.
Ann Simpson

The United States controls more ocean than any other country in the world, but more than 85 percent of the seafood Americans eat is imported.

Award-winning author Paul Greenberg calls this “the great American fish swap.” His latest book, “American Catch: The Fight for Our Local Seafood” (Penguin Books/2014) uses shrimp, salmon and oyster as case studies for what he calls the “unraveling of America’s seafood economy.” The fishing industry in North Carolina is one part of this greater seafood economy and faces a number of unique environmental and economic challenges.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Greenberg and a panel of North Carolina experts to discuss the industry: Barbara Garrity-Blake is a cultural anthropologist who documents coastal folk traditions; Eddie Willis is a fourth-generation fisherman and the founder of Core Sound Seafood, a community supported fishery; and John Day is the vice president of NC Catch, an organization that supports initiatives to educate the public about local seafood. They speak Saturday as part of the “Farm To Fork” events that supports The Center for Environmental Farming Systems.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPaul GreenbergEddie WillisBarbara Garrity-BlakeJohn DayFishing IndustryThe Center for Environmental Farming SystemsFarm to ForkCore Sound SeafoodAmerican Catch: The Fight for Our Local SeafoodSeafood economyShrimpOystersMarine Fisheries Commission
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio