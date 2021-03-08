-
The state Marine Fisheries Commission will meet later this month to consider instituting fishing seasons to help increase the stock of one of the state’s…
-
The United States controls more ocean than any other country in the world, but more than 85 percent of the seafood Americans eat is imported.…
-
-
A trade group of North Carolina commercial fishermen has proposed that the General Assembly raise their fishing license fees to pay for regulatory…
-
For the first time since 2006, fishermen along North Carolina's southeastern coast can go after bay scallops in Bogue Sound. A moratorium on the mollusks…
-
A recreational fishing group wants the Marine Fisheries Commission to ban a device some commercial fishermen use to catch shrimp.Gurnal Scott: The device…
-
A ban goes into effect today on an industrial-scale method of fishing for menhaden off the North Carolina coast. The ban was approved earlier this month…