Fishing Industry

-
Bull sharks and lion fish are among the species becoming more common in North Carolina, while black sea bass and other fish are getting harder to find.…
-
The United States controls more ocean than any other country in the world, but more than 85 percent of the seafood Americans eat is imported.…
-
The United States controls more ocean than any other country in the world, but more than 85 percent of the seafood Americans eat is imported.…
-
A Duke University study says North Carolina coastal fishermen could make more money and preserve the shrimp fishery, if they'd wait until late in the…
-
A trade group of North Carolina commercial fishermen has proposed that the General Assembly raise their fishing license fees to pay for regulatory…