The shrimping industry is booming as more of the crustaceans are being harvested farther north and later in the season.The Virginian-Pilot reported…
Wildlife officials in South Carolina say the fall white shrimp harvest is down this year.Grace Edwards with Shem Creek Fisheries told The Post and Courier…
A federal court has sentenced a Harnett County seafood processor for mislabeling imported farm-raised shrimp. Alphin Brothers Incorporated faces a…
The United States controls more ocean than any other country in the world, but more than 85 percent of the seafood Americans eat is imported.…
A Duke University study says North Carolina coastal fishermen could make more money and preserve the shrimp fishery, if they'd wait until late in the…
A governmental panel has ruled that the U.S. shrimp industry isn't being injured by foreign imports. The news is a blow to North Carolina's shrimp…
Scientists are keeping a close eye on North Carolina's shrimp population as fishermen see more of an invasive species known as tiger shrimp. Fishermen…
This year's harsh winter has led to a steep decline in North Carolina's shrimp catch. That's according to state wildlife officials, who say cold waters…
Consumers might notice that there are fewer local shrimp in the market than in other years... that's because fishermen are noticing there are fewer local…