“Be Loud!” With The Red Clay Ramblers, Tift Merritt And Don Dixon

The Red Clay Ramblers are a decades-old and world-famous string band whose music brings together traditions ranging from old-time mountain music to New Orleans jazz.

They are joining forces with award-winning musical darlings Tift Merritt and Don Dixon for a one-night performance to support the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation’s efforts to develop new programming at UNC Hospitals. The foundation aims to better serve young adult cancer patients by hiring a full-time youth support liaison who will respond to the unique needs of adolescent patients.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by the Ramblers’ Bland Simpson, musician and producer Don Dixon, and North-Carolina native Tift Merritt, for conversation and live performance. He will also speak with Niklaus Steiner, co-founder of Be Loud! Sophie, about his daughter’s cancer experience and their efforts to honor her memory.