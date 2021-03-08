-
The Be Loud Sophie Foundation is holding its annual event at The Cat's Cradle this weekend. It's the sixth year for the benefit and this time it features…
-
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery station, WUNC Music.On…
-
The Be Loud Sophie Foundation will host its 5th anniversary show at the Cat's Cradle this weekend. The annual event raises money to benefit adolescent and…
-
The English Beat is among the bands playing tonight at the Cat's Cradle in Carrboro for Be Loud! '16, an event that supports programs for young and adult…
-
Southern Culture on the Skids (SCOTS) formed in Chapel Hill more than 30 years ago. Since then, they have traveled the globe with their brand of southern…
-
Southern Culture on the Skids (SCOTS) formed in Chapel Hill more than 30 years ago. Since then, they have traveled the globe with their brand of southern…
-
The Red Clay Ramblers are a decades-old and world-famous string band whose music brings together traditions ranging from old-time mountain music to New…
-
The Red Clay Ramblers are a decades-old and world-famous string band whose music brings together traditions ranging from old-time mountain music to New…
-
When Sophie Steiner was 13, she wrote a poem. The title was “Be Loud.”Here's an excerpt:… Be loudAnd move with graceExplode with lightHave no fear…Those…