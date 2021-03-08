-
The English Beat is among the bands playing tonight at the Cat's Cradle in Carrboro for Be Loud! '16, an event that supports programs for young and adult…
-
The Red Clay Ramblers are a decades-old and world-famous string band whose music brings together traditions ranging from old-time mountain music to New…
-
The Red Clay Ramblers are a decades-old and world-famous string band whose music brings together traditions ranging from old-time mountain music to New…
-
When Sophie Steiner was 13, she wrote a poem. The title was “Be Loud.”Here's an excerpt:… Be loudAnd move with graceExplode with lightHave no fear…Those…