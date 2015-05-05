Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Renewable: One Woman's Search For Simplicity, Faithfulness And Hope'

Author and activist Eileen Flanagan
She Writes Press

At 49, author and environmental activist Eileen Flanagan hardly recognized herself.

Her large home, her stocks in a hydraulic fracturing company and her family's multitude of unnecessary gadgets all seemed at odds with the way she lived three decades ago as a young Peace Corps volunteer in Botswana. 

Her latest book, "Renewable: One woman's search for simplicity, faithfulness and hope" (She Writes Press/2015) follows Flanagan's path to becoming the leader of a small group of environmental activists who forced PNC Bank to stop financing mountain top removal.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Flanagan about her book and EQAT's successful campaign.

Flanagan reads tonight at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham.  

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsEileen FlanaganEnergyBooksEarth Quaker Action TeamMountain Top RemovalPNC BankThe Regulator Bookshop
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio