At 49, author and environmental activist Eileen Flanagan hardly recognized herself.

Her large home, her stocks in a hydraulic fracturing company and her family's multitude of unnecessary gadgets all seemed at odds with the way she lived three decades ago as a young Peace Corps volunteer in Botswana.

Her latest book, "Renewable: One woman's search for simplicity, faithfulness and hope" (She Writes Press/2015) follows Flanagan's path to becoming the leader of a small group of environmental activists who forced PNC Bank to stop financing mountain top removal.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Flanagan about her book and EQAT's successful campaign.

Flanagan reads tonight at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham.