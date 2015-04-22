Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Lesser-Known Durham

1 of 4
Joslin Simms, the mother of Ray Simms who was murdered in May of 2005.
Justin Cook
2 of 4
"I just want to go dig up his body so I can touch his face one more time," says Joslin at her son's grave in Beechwood Cemetery in 2007.
Justin Cook
3 of 4
Joslin Simms’ granddaughter, Raven (Ray’s daughter), shows off her senior prom dress to Joslin and her mother, Sheila, in 2013.";s:
Justin Cook
4 of 4
Locals, led by Pastor Sanders Tate of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, pray for peace at an East Durham intersection at the beginning of the 2013 school year.
Justin Cook

Durham is a city on the rise. And over the past decade or so, it has established a reputation for its change and rapid development. 

But not far away from the city's booming downtown and repurposed factories  is a part of the city that is dealing with high crime rates and the losses of their young men due to violence and prison.

It is a tale of two cities: one prosperous and open to tourist and transplants, the other isolated and dealing with violence and drugs.

Photojournalist Justin Cook began exploring to the "other" side of Durham in 2005 as a journalism student at the University of North Carolina, but 10 years later he's become part of the community.

He shares what he sees with his photography via the online magazine The Bitter Southerner in "Made In Durham: Exploring the Effects of Homicide, Incarceration and Urban Renewal in Durham, NC, Across a Decade."

One of the mothers Justin photographed was Joslin Simms. Joslin's son Ray Simms was murdered on May 21, 2005. His murderer was never caught. Joslin and Justin have become close and Joslin wrote a poem, "Wake Me Up," which was published with Justin's article in The Bitter Southerner. 

Justin also detailed the history of the project

The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham holds vigils for the families of murdered individuals as well as assists individuals on reentry to society after doing time in prison. Host Frank Stasio talked with  Marcia Owen, director of the coalition.

Another organization that helps families of murdered individuals is the Parents of Murdered Children-Durham Chapter. The organization reaches out to families in hopes of helping them cope with the loss as well as find out as much as possible about the investigation of their murdered children. 

A documentary by Leanora Minai gives a bit of an inside view of the lives of mothers of murdered children. The documentary is titled The Mothers and it follows Diane Jones, whose son was shot and killed in Durham in 1997. His murder remains unsolved. Watch The Mothers https://vimeo.com/43771487">here.

Tags

The State of ThingsMurderDurhamPoliceGunsviolencedisconnectPovertyAfrican AmericansHispanic AmericansJoslin SimmsJustin CookMarcia OwenBitter SouthernerReligious Coalition for a Nonviolent DurhamThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio