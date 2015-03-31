The Changing Economy Of Western North Carolina

Rural communities in western North Carolina are in the midst of an economic shift.

The rise and fall of the family farm means places like Madison County are looking for new ways to support themselves. The answer could be in the tech industry. But technology businesses rely on a steady stream of well-educated workers.

A panel discussion tonight at Duke University, "Rethinking Appalachia," examines ways to develop a high-tech workforce in rural Appalachia.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Deborah Hicks-Rogoff, a panelist at the discussion and founding director of the Partnership for Appalachian Girls' Education.