The Changing Economy Of Western North Carolina

In addition to taking on education initiatives, PAGE encourages girls to produce photography and digital stories.
Madison County Photo Exhibition
/
carolinapage.org

Rural communities in western North Carolina are in the midst of an economic shift.

The rise and fall of the family farm means places like Madison County are looking for new ways to support themselves. The answer could be in the tech industry. But technology businesses rely on a steady stream of well-educated workers. 

A panel discussion tonight at Duke University, "Rethinking Appalachia," examines ways to develop a high-tech workforce in rural Appalachia.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Deborah Hicks-Rogoff, a panelist at the discussion and founding director of the Partnership for Appalachian Girls' Education.

Western North CarolinaAppalachiaDeborah Hicks-RogoffPartnership for Appalachian Girls' EducationDuke UniversityEducationTechnologyWomen's IssuesWomen and WorkPovertyEconomyMadison County
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
