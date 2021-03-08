Women and Work

-
In September, 865,000 women left the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Eighty percent of the people who stopped working or looking…
A Triangle organization that prides itself with getting women back to work is celebrating its 10,000th client.Since 2008, Dress for Success Triangle has…
Note: This program is a rebroadcast.About five years ago, Aminatou Sow was working for a technology company in Washington D.C. and came across an article…
Rural communities in western North Carolina are in the midst of an economic shift. The rise and fall of the family farm means places like Madison County…
As a chemist in the 1970s, Pat Nathan was quite often the only woman in the room.She remained one of the only women in the room as she rose through the…
Computer giant Lenovo is teaming up with the non-profit Dress for Success to help get female veterans into the civilian workforce.Numbers from the US…